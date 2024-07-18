National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Trading Up 0.1 %

National Western Life Group stock opened at $499.98 on Thursday. National Western Life Group has a 1 year low of $403.17 and a 1 year high of $499.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $493.42 and a 200-day moving average of $488.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.75.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $20.82 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $197.57 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of National Western Life Group

About National Western Life Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWLI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 209,149 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $102,893,000 after buying an additional 17,540 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,735,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 88,894 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $42,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter worth about $11,931,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 36.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,481 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $11,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company's stock.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

Further Reading

