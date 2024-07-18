National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
National Western Life Group Trading Up 0.1 %
National Western Life Group stock opened at $499.98 on Thursday. National Western Life Group has a 1 year low of $403.17 and a 1 year high of $499.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $493.42 and a 200-day moving average of $488.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.75.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $20.82 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $197.57 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of National Western Life Group
About National Western Life Group
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than National Western Life Group
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.