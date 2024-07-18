NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,759 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NBTB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,642,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,475,000 after purchasing an additional 126,572 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,173,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,086,000 after acquiring an additional 17,039 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,221,000 after acquiring an additional 25,528 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,169,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,562,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares during the period. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sarah A. Halliday sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $47,249.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,455.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NBT Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.52. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.61.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.01 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NBTB. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NBT Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

