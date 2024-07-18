nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in nCino were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of nCino by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,253,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,777,000 after purchasing an additional 358,766 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth $990,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in nCino by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,807,000 after acquiring an additional 177,799 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP raised its holdings in nCino by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,711,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new stake in nCino in the fourth quarter valued at $3,697,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other news, insider April Rieger sold 8,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $276,572.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,791 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,652.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider April Rieger sold 8,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $276,572.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,791 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,652.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Desmond sold 5,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $153,425.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 381,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,863.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,388,914 shares of company stock worth $137,395,577. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NCNO stock opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.46.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

