Needham & Company LLC Lowers Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) to Hold

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FinViz reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NARI. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.86.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $58.62 on Thursday. Inari Medical has a 52 week low of $36.73 and a 52 week high of $71.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.38. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $143.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.32 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 38,549 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,619,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 965,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,545,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Tu sold 16,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $910,086.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,257,328.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 38,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,619,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 965,359 shares in the company, valued at $40,545,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,293 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,468 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 164.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 30.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 16.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

