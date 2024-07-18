Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE) Receives $51.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Baird R W raised shares of Neurogene to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Neurogene in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Neurogene in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Neurogene Price Performance

Neurogene stock opened at $44.34 on Monday. Neurogene has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average is $34.76.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurogene will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Neurogene

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurogene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Neurogene by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 456,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Neurogene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,036,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

About Neurogene

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

