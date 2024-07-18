New Fortress Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 7,059 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 84% compared to the typical volume of 3,838 call options.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of New Fortress Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth $95,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 987.8% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $24.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.49. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $40.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.56.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.