New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of New Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$258.98 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NGD. Scotiabank raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bankshares upgraded New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Securities raised New Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.06.

TSE:NGD opened at C$3.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71, a P/E/G ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.30. New Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.17 and a 52-week high of C$3.35.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

