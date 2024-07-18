Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,384,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,021,000 after acquiring an additional 72,462 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 519,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,442,000 after buying an additional 16,928 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 392.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 450,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,593,000 after buying an additional 358,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,812,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,943,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXST. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.67.

In other news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $111,362.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,586.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director John R. Muse sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,418,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $111,362.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,591 shares in the company, valued at $982,586.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,597. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $181.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $132.30 and a one year high of $187.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.69.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.19%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

