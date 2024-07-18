Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Trading Up 1.9%

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.59 and last traded at C$7.52. Approximately 185,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 155,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.38.

NXR.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.77, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of C$518.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.47%.

In other news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$679,850.00. In other Nexus Industrial REIT news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 100,000 shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$679,850.00. Also, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 9,000 shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,586.80. Insiders have purchased 111,160 shares of company stock worth $758,691 in the last ninety days. 33.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

