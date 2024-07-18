Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $104.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Nicolet Bankshares traded as high as $97.38 and last traded at $96.00, with a volume of 22779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.22.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NIC. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 522 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $41,238.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,244,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,320.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $41,238.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,244,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,528 shares of company stock valued at $118,412 in the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 542,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,629,000 after buying an additional 20,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.42.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $82.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.40 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Nicolet Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.26%.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

