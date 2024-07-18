NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.44.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

NKE opened at $73.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.24. NIKE has a 1-year low of $71.24 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The company has a market cap of $110.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $1,003,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 10,782 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

