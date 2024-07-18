Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Gap Down to $3.92

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.92, but opened at $3.84. Nokia Oyj shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 1,415,706 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.89.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 31,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 48.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 71,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 3.9% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 83,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

