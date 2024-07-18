Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Shares Gap Up to $6.05

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.05, but opened at $6.23. Nomura shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 96,887 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76.
Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter.
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.
