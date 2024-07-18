Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Shares Gap Up to $6.05

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.05, but opened at $6.23. Nomura shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 96,887 shares trading hands.

Get Nomura alerts:

Nomura Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomura

About Nomura

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Nomura in the second quarter valued at $118,000. DMC Group LLC raised its stake in Nomura by 3.4% in the second quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 89,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Nomura in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,896 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomura by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 82,467 shares in the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.