Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $263.53.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $239.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.2 %

NSC stock opened at $234.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.69. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Claude Mongeau bought 5,650 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,420,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 317.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

