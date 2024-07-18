North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 303 ($3.93) and last traded at GBX 301 ($3.90), with a volume of 240611 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.89).

Get North American Income Trust alerts:

Specifically, insider Patrick Edwardson bought 16,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £48,247.65 ($62,569.90). In related news, insider Susannah Nicklin bought 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 289 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £2,473.84 ($3,208.20). Also, insider Patrick Edwardson bought 16,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £48,247.65 ($62,569.90). Insiders have bought 27,101 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,149 in the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

North American Income Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 295 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 289.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £416.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15,150.00 and a beta of 0.70.

North American Income Trust Cuts Dividend

North American Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. North American Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55,000.00%.

(Get Free Report)

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for North American Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.