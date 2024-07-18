Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.59 EPS

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $2.59, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS.

Northern Trust Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $86.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $92.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

