Northrop Grumman (NOC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect Northrop Grumman to post earnings of $5.98 per share for the quarter. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2024 guidance at 24.450-24.850 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Northrop Grumman to post $25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $440.10 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $496.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $2.06 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.36.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

