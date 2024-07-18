Northrop Grumman (NOC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect Northrop Grumman to post earnings of $5.98 per share for the quarter. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2024 guidance at 24.450-24.850 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Northrop Grumman to post $25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Northrop Grumman Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $440.10 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $496.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.36.
View Our Latest Analysis on Northrop Grumman
Northrop Grumman Company Profile
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Northrop Grumman
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.