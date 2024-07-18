NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC raised its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 499.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Insider Transactions at NorthWestern Energy Group

In other news, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $80,049.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $68,512.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,560.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $80,049.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,602 shares of company stock valued at $183,805 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE:NWE opened at $53.64 on Thursday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.70.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.30). NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.