Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) Shares Down 3%

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.81. 24,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 121,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Get Nouveau Monde Graphite alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from $8.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. The stock has a market cap of $203.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). As a group, research analysts predict that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nouveau Monde Graphite

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 119,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA grew its stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 911,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 66,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Motors Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the first quarter worth $28,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

(Get Free Report)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.