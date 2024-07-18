Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stake Raised by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Novartis by 40.1% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,065,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,819,000 after acquiring an additional 590,830 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Novartis by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 746,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,661,000 after acquiring an additional 371,590 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 1,936.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 387,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,158,000 after acquiring an additional 368,778 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $32,003,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 6,599.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 147,165 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $111.77 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $228.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.14 and a 200-day moving average of $102.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVS. Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

