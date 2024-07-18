NovoCure (NVCR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect NovoCure to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.44 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a negative return on equity of 50.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NovoCure to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NVCR opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.26. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NovoCure from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on NovoCure from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

