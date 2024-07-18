NovoCure (NVCR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect NovoCure to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.44 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a negative return on equity of 50.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NovoCure to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NovoCure Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NVCR opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.26. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NovoCure Company Profile
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.
