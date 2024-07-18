NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 46.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in NRG Energy by 486.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 900,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,688,000 after purchasing an additional 746,899 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 14,547.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 515,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,642,000 after purchasing an additional 511,792 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in NRG Energy by 81.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 962,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,180,000 after purchasing an additional 432,080 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $12,131,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 885.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 237,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 213,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $72.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $87.58. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.07.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. Analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.