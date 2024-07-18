NVIDIA (NVDA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA):

7/15/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $140.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $135.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $130.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $120.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/5/2024 – NVIDIA was downgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/1/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $144.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/27/2024 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $128.80.

6/26/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $140.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/26/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $126.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Melius Research from $125.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/18/2024 – NVIDIA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/18/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $98.50 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $140.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $131.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/11/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $110.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2024 – NVIDIA was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/10/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $120.00 to $145.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

6/10/2024 – NVIDIA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/10/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $1,200.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/10/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $118.00 to $127.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $132.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2024 – NVIDIA was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $102.50 price target on the stock.

5/23/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $116.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – NVIDIA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

5/23/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $100.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $116.00 to $131.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $103.00 to $126.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $100.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $95.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $117.70 to $128.80. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $110.00 to $132.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $100.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

5/20/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2024 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $91.00 to $108.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $117.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.58. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $15,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 555,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,785,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at $64,582,043.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $15,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,785,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,240,723 shares of company stock valued at $510,461,741. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

