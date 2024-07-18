Oasys (OAS) One Day Volume Tops $1.74 Million

Oasys (OAS) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One Oasys token can currently be purchased for about $0.0437 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oasys has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oasys has a total market capitalization of $97.36 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Oasys

Oasys’ launch date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,225,422,188 tokens. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,225,422,187.7 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.04375585 USD and is down -2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,943,677.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasys should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasys using one of the exchanges listed above.

