Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Purchases £148.20 in Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Daintith acquired 39 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.93) per share, with a total value of £148.20 ($192.19).
Stephen Daintith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 17th, Stephen Daintith purchased 42 shares of Ocado Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 357 ($4.63) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($194.45).
Ocado Group Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of LON:OCDO opened at GBX 357.50 ($4.64) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -940.79 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.71, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 345.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 439.88. Ocado Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 278.17 ($3.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,017 ($13.19).
Ocado Group Company Profile
Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.
