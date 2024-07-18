Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Purchases £148.20 in Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Daintith acquired 39 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.93) per share, with a total value of £148.20 ($192.19).

Stephen Daintith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Stephen Daintith purchased 42 shares of Ocado Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 357 ($4.63) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($194.45).

Ocado Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LON:OCDO opened at GBX 357.50 ($4.64) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -940.79 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.71, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 345.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 439.88. Ocado Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 278.17 ($3.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,017 ($13.19).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 450 ($5.84) to GBX 380 ($4.93) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank cut Ocado Group to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($12.97) to GBX 260 ($3.37) in a report on Monday.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

