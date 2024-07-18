OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$4.50 to C$5.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. OceanaGold traded as high as C$3.75 and last traded at C$3.69, with a volume of 95239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.73.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Desjardins upgraded shares of OceanaGold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OceanaGold

OceanaGold Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.95.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). OceanaGold had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of C$364.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OceanaGold Co. will post 0.3147257 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.