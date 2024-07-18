OFS Credit Company, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:OCCIO)

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.
OFS Credit Price Performance
NASDAQ:OCCIO opened at $24.26 on Thursday. OFS Credit has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.03.
About OFS Credit
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OFS Credit
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Watch These 4 Overbought Stocks As Market Rotation Continues
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Chip Stocks: Bargain Buys or Looming Bust?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Gold Hits New High: 3 Stocks Investors Should Watch
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.