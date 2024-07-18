OFS Credit Company, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:OCCIO)

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

OFS Credit Price Performance

NASDAQ:OCCIO opened at $24.26 on Thursday. OFS Credit has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.03.

About OFS Credit

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.