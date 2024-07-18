Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Plans Dividend of $0.22

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Saturday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This is an increase from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Ohio Valley Banc has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance
Shares of Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.22. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $25.95.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ohio Valley Banc in a report on Saturday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
