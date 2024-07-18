Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.
Old Dominion Freight Line has raised its dividend by an average of 38.4% annually over the last three years. Old Dominion Freight Line has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $6.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.
ODFL opened at $198.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $165.49 and a 52-week high of $227.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.72.
ODFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $196.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.55.
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
