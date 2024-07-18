Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

Old Dominion Freight Line has raised its dividend by an average of 38.4% annually over the last three years. Old Dominion Freight Line has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $6.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

ODFL opened at $198.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $165.49 and a 52-week high of $227.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

ODFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $196.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

