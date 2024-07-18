Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th.

Old Second Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 71.0% annually over the last three years. Old Second Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 10.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Old Second Bancorp to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $752.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $16.99.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.50 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 26.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $43,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,650.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Old Second Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $43,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,650.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 21,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $298,858.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,624 shares in the company, valued at $663,459.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded Old Second Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

