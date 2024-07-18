Olin (OLN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Olin to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $50.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.00. Olin has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $60.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Olin’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

A number of research firms have commented on OLN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Olin from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Olin from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.27.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

