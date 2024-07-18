ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) versus Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Head-To-Head Survey

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) and Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Get ON24 alerts:

Profitability

This table compares ON24 and Arqit Quantum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON24 -28.35% -19.97% -13.20% Arqit Quantum N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

ON24 has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arqit Quantum has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

83.9% of ON24 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Arqit Quantum shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of ON24 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of Arqit Quantum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ON24 and Arqit Quantum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON24 $163.71 million 1.63 -$51.79 million ($1.04) -6.13 Arqit Quantum $640,000.00 99.47 -$70.39 million N/A N/A

ON24 has higher revenue and earnings than Arqit Quantum.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ON24 and Arqit Quantum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON24 0 3 0 0 2.00 Arqit Quantum 0 0 1 0 3.00

ON24 presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.39%. Arqit Quantum has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 423.42%. Given Arqit Quantum’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arqit Quantum is more favorable than ON24.

Summary

Arqit Quantum beats ON24 on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ON24

(Get Free Report)

ON24, Inc. provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience. It also offers ON24 Engagement Hub, for always-on multimedia content experience; ON24 Target, for personalized and curated landing page experience; ON24 Intelligence, for analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; ON24 AI-powered ACE, for enabling hyper-personalization at scale across ON24 experiences; ON24 Connect, for ecosystem of third-party application integrations; and ON24 Services and Platform Support, which provides a portfolio of professional services that provide consulting and support for product and platform adoption. In addition, the company offers consulting services, such as experience management, monitoring and production, implementation, and other support services. It sells its products through direct sales. The company serves technology, financial services, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, professional services, and business-to-business information service companies. The company was formerly known as NewsDirect, Inc. and changed its name to ON24, Inc. in December 1998. ON24, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Arqit Quantum

(Get Free Report)

Arqit Quantum Inc. provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.