ONEOK, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.99 (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.99 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years. ONEOK has a payout ratio of 72.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ONEOK to earn $5.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.1%.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $85.37 on Thursday. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $86.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OKE

About ONEOK

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.