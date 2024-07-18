OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.73

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.73 and last traded at $16.72, with a volume of 59730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

OneSpaWorld Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.08.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $211.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $38,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,651.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $38,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,651.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Reardon Bonner sold 35,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $527,976.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 272,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,451.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,762 shares of company stock valued at $755,153. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,224,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,362,000 after purchasing an additional 98,877 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,992,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,101,000 after acquiring an additional 155,517 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the first quarter valued at $7,505,000. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 10.4% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,651,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,073,000 after acquiring an additional 250,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 39,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

