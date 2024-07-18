Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 386.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth $38,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation Trading Down 13.0 %

Shares of ONTO opened at $207.09 on Thursday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.93 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ONTO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONTO

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.