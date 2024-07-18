Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $240.00 to $270.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Onto Innovation traded as high as $238.93 and last traded at $238.04, with a volume of 792687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $229.17.

Several other analysts have also commented on ONTO. B. Riley boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

In other news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.7% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 41.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

