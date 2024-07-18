Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its position in SharkNinja by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,171,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,185 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its position in SharkNinja by 349.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,349,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,369 shares in the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP raised its position in SharkNinja by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 997,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,057,000 after purchasing an additional 72,782 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in SharkNinja during the 4th quarter valued at $47,811,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in SharkNinja during the 4th quarter valued at $30,841,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SharkNinja Stock Down 2.7 %

SharkNinja stock opened at 71.88 on Thursday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 52 week low of 25.84 and a 52 week high of 80.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 75.51 and its 200 day moving average price is 62.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.95 by 0.11. SharkNinja had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of 1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 949.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on SharkNinja from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 74.56.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

