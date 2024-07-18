Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 42,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,824.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.03. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYCR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Paycor HCM from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Paycor HCM from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

View Our Latest Report on Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Profile

(Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.