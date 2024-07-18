Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,833 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Viasat alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viasat by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,184,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,549,000 after purchasing an additional 286,872 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,742,000 after acquiring an additional 118,902 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 651,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,210,000 after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter worth about $17,511,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viasat Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Viasat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $33.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Viasat had a negative net margin of 24.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. Analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VSAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Viasat from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viasat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSAT

Viasat Profile

(Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.