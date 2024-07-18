Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 276 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Avient by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avient by 50,811.1% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.
Avient Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $46.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $27.73 and a 1-year high of $47.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day moving average is $41.59.
Avient Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.57%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVNT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.
Avient Profile
Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.
