Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SVV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Savers Value Village by 1,264.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,250,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,026,000 after buying an additional 2,085,983 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter valued at $25,076,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Savers Value Village by 602.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,238,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,126,000 after buying an additional 1,062,253 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Savers Value Village by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,908,000 after buying an additional 495,482 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Savers Value Village by 345.3% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 206,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 160,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Savers Value Village presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Savers Value Village Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SVV opened at $12.51 on Thursday. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.51.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). Savers Value Village had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $354.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.88 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

(Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.