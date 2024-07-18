Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV opened at $51.01 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $51.13. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.35.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.