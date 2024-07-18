Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1,293.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 879.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 369.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on SILK shares. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Silk Road Medical Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SILK opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $27.19.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 29.02% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

