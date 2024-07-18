Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $326,000 Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 57,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after buying an additional 8,682 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 291.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 23,687 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PHM opened at $121.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $124.80.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

PHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

