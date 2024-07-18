Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $337,000 Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,022,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979,885 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $377,341,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $749,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,164 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Albemarle by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,800,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $838,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Albemarle by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,476,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $502,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $95.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $90.32 and a 1 year high of $239.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $159.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $122.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.65.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

