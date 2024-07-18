Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.50.

In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CW opened at $283.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $276.18 and its 200-day moving average is $252.53. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $185.96 and a 1-year high of $288.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.65%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

