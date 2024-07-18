Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $414,000 Stock Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Revolve Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 115,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Revolve Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

NYSE RVLV opened at $18.40 on Thursday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Revolve Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Revolve Group Profile

(Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

