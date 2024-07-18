Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $416,000 Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,964,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $194,126,000 after purchasing an additional 186,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,736,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,911,000 after buying an additional 342,204 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 3,093,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,618,000 after buying an additional 378,450 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,160,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,469,000 after buying an additional 68,877 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,870,000 after buying an additional 248,100 shares during the period. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENLC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

EnLink Midstream Stock Up 0.3 %

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 2.43.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Equities analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.