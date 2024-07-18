Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,071 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Software were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of American Software by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 157,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Software by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 614,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after buying an additional 42,723 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of American Software by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Software by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,331,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of American Software by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Software news, Director James B. Miller, Jr. bought 3,718 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $34,019.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $6,578.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna acquired 5,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $42,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,595.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Miller, Jr. acquired 3,718 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $34,019.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of American Software from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

American Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.13 million, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60. American Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 million. American Software had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Research analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.42%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

