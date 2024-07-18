Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 392.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 450,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,593,000 after acquiring an additional 358,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,812,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 15,107.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 122,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,213,000 after purchasing an additional 121,764 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,421,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,384,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,021,000 after purchasing an additional 72,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.67.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $181.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.30 and a 52-week high of $187.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.69.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.19%.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $72,497.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,659.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $72,497.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,659.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $111,362.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,586.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,597 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.